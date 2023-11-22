NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

