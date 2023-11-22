PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get PCTEL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTI

PCTEL Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

PCTEL stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $133.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCTEL

(Get Free Report)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.