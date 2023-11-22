Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WH. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WH opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.