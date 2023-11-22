Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $214.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.45. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $217.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

