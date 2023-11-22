Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.41. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.84% and a return on equity of 110.19%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.