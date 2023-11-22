Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FRBK stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

