StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How to Invest in Energy
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.