Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $183.86 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,022,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

