Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 579,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,962,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,835,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

