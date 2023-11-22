RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RBA opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. RB Global has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $293,135 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at $587,759,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

