Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

MTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,083.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,058.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,206.65.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

