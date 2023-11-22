StockNews.com Upgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GNK. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7,675.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 1,184,623 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $447,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

