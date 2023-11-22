Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 758,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,501,000 after purchasing an additional 508,729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 43.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

