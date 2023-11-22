Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

