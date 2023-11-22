AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,676.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,561.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2,521.67. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 29.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

