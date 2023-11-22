Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Get Albany International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Albany International

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $83.64 on Friday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.