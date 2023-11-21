Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $544.76 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 598,265 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $544,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Up 0.5 %
Visa stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,649. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $253.34. The company has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.43.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
