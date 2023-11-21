Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,757 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $162,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

V traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $251.52. 1,033,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $253.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

