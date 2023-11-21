Makena Capital Management LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Makena Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.22. 1,994,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,649. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $253.34. The firm has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.