Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 187,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. 5,510,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,397,459. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.