Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,969 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $381,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,538 shares of company stock worth $20,881,299,452 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $595.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,270. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $565.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $578.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

