D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 176,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,788,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 72.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 248,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 408,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $14.02 on Tuesday, hitting $981.69. 1,642,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,974. The firm has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $871.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $514.83 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

