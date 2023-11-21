Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 267 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.86. 571,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,581. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $615.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.47. The firm has a market cap of $277.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

