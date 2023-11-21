Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 267 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.86. 571,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,581. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $615.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.47. The firm has a market cap of $277.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The only two airline stocks worth buying: One is a Goldman pick
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.