Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $359,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 187,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,850,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 625,756 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,393,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

