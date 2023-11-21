Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,499 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $357,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.54. 2,620,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $468.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $253.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.48 and a 200 day moving average of $236.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

