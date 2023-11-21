Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $986.22. 2,101,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $871.36 and its 200-day moving average is $843.08. The stock has a market cap of $407.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $514.83 and a 1-year high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

