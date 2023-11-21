Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,891,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $149,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 6,844,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,404,424. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

