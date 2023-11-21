D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $32.07 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.23. 724,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,340. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.57. The firm has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

