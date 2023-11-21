Somerset Group LLC Sells 430 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Somerset Group LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.3% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $581.84. 336,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,523. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $599.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

