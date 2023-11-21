UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $591.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.90.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $553.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $497.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 12,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

