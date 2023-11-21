Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Tesla makes up 1.8% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.2% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $103,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 386,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $101,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.10. 56,628,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,579,984. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $766.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

