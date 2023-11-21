FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.30. 42,956,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,466,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.77. The firm has a market cap of $763.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

