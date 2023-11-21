D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,957 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

