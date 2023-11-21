Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,850. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

