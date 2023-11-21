The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 276,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 400,795.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 962,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 961,909 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $20,907,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,504,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,073,000 after acquiring an additional 760,627 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.68. 3,367,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,544,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $249.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

