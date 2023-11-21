Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. 1,145,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,695,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.