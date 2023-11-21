Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,677 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $191,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

