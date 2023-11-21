Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,686 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $113,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,155. The company has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $567.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

