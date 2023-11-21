Korea Investment CORP Acquires 95,375 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,375 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Starbucks worth $117,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

