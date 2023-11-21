Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $120,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,638. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.61. The stock had a trading volume of 298,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $223.91 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

