Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s 4th Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 3.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,996 shares of company stock worth $21,589,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

