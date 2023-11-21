Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $474.71. 925,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,628. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.