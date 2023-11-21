1,017 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.86. 1,685,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

