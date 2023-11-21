Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $12.12 on Tuesday, reaching $481.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,484. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

