Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 111,000 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,062,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.28. The stock had a trading volume of 324,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,112. The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

