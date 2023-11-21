Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Gap Down to $204.44

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $204.44, but opened at $197.52. Lowe’s Companies shares last traded at $198.65, with a volume of 1,553,625 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

