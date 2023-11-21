Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,515 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000. Visa comprises 4.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

V stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.28. 2,267,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $253.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

