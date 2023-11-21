Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 25,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,723. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

