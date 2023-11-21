Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.86. 931,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,987. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

