Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $176,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,538 shares of company stock worth $20,881,299,452. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:LLY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $596.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,712. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
